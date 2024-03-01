Solar expo to boost chances for Pak-China coop

LAHORE - The on-going So­lar Pakistan International Solar Exhibition, 2024 will boost oppor­tunities for Pak-China energy col­laboration.

The exhibition was arranged at the Lahore International Expo Center from February 27 to 29. According to Gwadar Pro, the event served as an exclusive plat­form for presenting the latest so­lar innovations and the region’s most prominent solar projects, of­fering opportunities for establish­ing partnerships with both gov­ernment and private sectors.

Energy companies from China, including JA Solar, YC Solar, and Si­neng Electric, actively participated in the event, exploring opportuni­ties for collaboration between Chi­na and Pakistan in the field of so­lar energy.

At the exhibition, numerous Chi­nese companies signed memoran­dums of understanding (MOUs) with their Pakistani partners, ex­pressing their preliminary inten­tions for collaboration.

“The collaboration between Chi­na and Pakistan in the field of so­lar energy holds tremendous po­tential. Currently, Pakistan heavily relies on coal, oil, gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power sources, with solar energy contributing less than 1% to the energy mix,” stat­ed exhibitor of YC Solar.

The company showcased its high-efficiency YCM-N series pho­tovoltaic modules, which achieve higher photovoltaic conversion ef­ficiency and lower costs through innovations in cell structure, ma­terial selection, and manufactur­ing processes.

JA Solar presented its flagship product, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro se­ries, known for its high efficiency, high power output, and excellent adaptability to high-temperature environments.

Additionally, these modules of­fer advantages such as bifacial generation and attenuation char­acteristics, maximizing Pakistan’s abundant solar resources and gen­erating higher electricity yields for photovoltaic projects.

“JA Solar has previously sup­plied high-efficiency modules to several major solar projects in Pakistan, including a 100MW So­lar Project in Punjab, the 103MW Zhenfa Solar Project, and the first n-type solar power station project.

“We will further develop our cooperation with Pakistani part­ners to providing efficient and re­liable green electricity, supporting local green and sustainable devel­opment,” said the representative from JA Solar.

Pakistan enjoys an average of nine and a half hours of sun­light daily. According to the In­tegrated Energy Plan for 2047 (IGCEP2047), Pakistan’s photovol­taic capacity is projected to reach 12.8GW by 2030 and 26.9GW by 2047.

Collaboration between China and Pakistan will contribute to the country’s clean energy transition, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources, and achieving sus­tainable development.