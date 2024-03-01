Solar expo to boost chances for Pak-China coop

LAHORE - The on-going Solar Pakistan International Solar Exhibition, 2024 will boost opportunities for Pak-China energy collaboration.
The exhibition was arranged at the Lahore International Expo Center from February 27 to 29. According to Gwadar Pro, the event served as an exclusive platform for presenting the latest solar innovations and the region’s most prominent solar projects, offering opportunities for establishing partnerships with both government and private sectors.
Energy companies from China, including JA Solar, YC Solar, and Sineng Electric, actively participated in the event, exploring opportunities for collaboration between China and Pakistan in the field of solar energy.
At the exhibition, numerous Chinese companies signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with their Pakistani partners, expressing their preliminary intentions for collaboration.
“The collaboration between China and Pakistan in the field of solar energy holds tremendous potential. Currently, Pakistan heavily relies on coal, oil, gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power sources, with solar energy contributing less than 1% to the energy mix,” stated exhibitor of YC Solar.
The company showcased its high-efficiency YCM-N series photovoltaic modules, which achieve higher photovoltaic conversion efficiency and lower costs through innovations in cell structure, material selection, and manufacturing processes.
JA Solar presented its flagship product, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series, known for its high efficiency, high power output, and excellent adaptability to high-temperature environments.
Additionally, these modules offer advantages such as bifacial generation and attenuation characteristics, maximizing Pakistan’s abundant solar resources and generating higher electricity yields for photovoltaic projects.
“JA Solar has previously supplied high-efficiency modules to several major solar projects in Pakistan, including a 100MW Solar Project in Punjab, the 103MW Zhenfa Solar Project, and the first n-type solar power station project.
“We will further develop our cooperation with Pakistani partners to providing efficient and reliable green electricity, supporting local green and sustainable development,” said the representative from JA Solar.
Pakistan enjoys an average of nine and a half hours of sunlight daily. According to the Integrated Energy Plan for 2047 (IGCEP2047), Pakistan’s photovoltaic capacity is projected to reach 12.8GW by 2030 and 26.9GW by 2047.
Collaboration between China and Pakistan will contribute to the country’s clean energy transition, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources, and achieving sustainable development.