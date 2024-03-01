Spain opens ‘street terrorism’ probe into Catalan separatist leader

MADRID - Spain’s top court said on Thursday it was opening an investigation into Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on “terrorism” charges over protests linked to Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence bid. The Supreme Court said it had decided “to investigate and, where appropriate, prosecute” Puigdemont “for terrorism offences in relation to the Democratic Tsunami case”. Democratic Tsunami is a secretive Catalan group that spearheaded a string of protests after Spain jailed 13 pro-independence leaders, two years after their botched bid to separate the rich northeastern region from Spain. Led by Puigdemont, who was Catalan regional leader at the time, the failed independence bid sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades. Although Puigdemont fled Spain to avoid prosecution, his fellow leaders were put on trial and on the day their sentence was handed down in October 2019, thousands of activists blocked access to Barcelona airport for several hours.