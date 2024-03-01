Special Branch headquarters inaugurated in Hafizabad

LAHORE - Under the supervision of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, upgradation work of Special Branch is being completed rapidly accord­ing to the modern requirements.

In continuation of which, district headquarters of the special branch has been inaugurated in Hafizabad. According to the details, Additional IGP Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed visited Hafizabad and inaugurated the new building of District Headquarters of Special Branch in Hafiz­abad. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hafizabad, DPO Hafizabad and other officers were present in the ceremony. Additional IGP Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed said that the new building of the district headquarters covers 4-kanal, newly con­structed building is equipped with modern work­ing facilities, land has been allocated for new com­puters, furniture, mess hall, residential barracks and mosque in the new building.

Additional IG Special Branch said that the mo­tive behind of providing the best working environ­ment is also to achieve the best results.

He said that the office will be accessible due to its location in the district complex. He further said that the infrastructures of special branches in all the districts have been adapted to modern re­quirements. Information and modern technology have been introduced in the reporting, security verification and monitoring system of the Special Branch. The introduction of digitalisation in the Special Branch will further improve the working procedures. Zulfiqar Hameed said that the previ­ous building of the district office was on the old government hospital on Alipur Road, old building was very dilapidated and in bad condition. The construction of the new building of the District Office Special Branch has cost Rs23.123 million.