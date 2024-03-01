Suki Kinari HPP commences reservoir filling

ISLAMABAD - In a groundbreaking achievement, the 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project (SKHPP) in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has commenced reservoir filling. The SKHPP is one of the major hydropower projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
SKHPP, which is being constructed by China Gezhouba Group Company Ltd (CGGC Ltd) as sponsor, began filling its reservoir on February 28 at 10:00 AM local time, as per an official statement, according to Gwadar Pro.
The project is being built at River Kunhar (a tributary of River Jhelum) at Mansehra by CGGC Ltd. SKHPP is an asphalt concrete core rock-fill dam with a crest elevation of 2,239.5 meters.
The maximum height of the dam is 54.5 meters with a crest width of 10 meters, a length of 258 meters, and a total capacity of 1.9 million cubic meters.
Upon completion, SKHPP will produce 3.2 billion kWh of electricity for Pakistan each year.