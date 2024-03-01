Friday, March 01, 2024
Suki Kinari HPP commences reservoir filling

INP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  In a ground­breaking achievement, the 884MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project (SKHPP) in Mansehra, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KP), has commenced reservoir filling. The SKHPP is one of the major hydropower projects under the China-Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC).

SKHPP, which is being construct­ed by China Gezhouba Group Com­pany Ltd (CGGC Ltd) as sponsor, began filling its reservoir on Feb­ruary 28 at 10:00 AM local time, as per an official statement, according to Gwadar Pro.

The project is being built at Riv­er Kunhar (a tributary of River Jhelum) at Mansehra by CGGC Ltd. SKHPP is an asphalt concrete core rock-fill dam with a crest elevation of 2,239.5 meters. 

The maximum height of the dam is 54.5 meters with a crest width of 10 meters, a length of 258 meters, and a total capacity of 1.9 million cubic meters.

Upon completion, SKHPP will produce 3.2 billion kWh of electric­ity for Pakistan each year.

