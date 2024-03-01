Two college students held for aerial firing

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested two college students for their al­leged involvement in carrying out aerial firing on Seaview. They said that students of dif­ferent educational institutes gathered at DHA Phase VIII at around 10am, where some students carried out aerial fir­ing with automatic weapons. The police claimed to have ar­rested Bilal Akhund and Jab­ber Khan and registered an FIR at the Sahil police station. They said that raids were be­ing conducted for the arrest of other suspects. The police said that there was a strict ban on display of weapons and aerial firing and the students had triggered fear and panic among the people by resorting to firing. “The police have also contacted the college admin­istration and recommended them to take punitive action against the students,” they added. DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that current and former students of famous private colleges in DHA had been arranging a “batch bunk” event for the last 10 years.