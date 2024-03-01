Friday, March 01, 2024
Two killed in bus, rickshaw collision

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA  -  At least two people were killed in a collision be­tween a bus and a rickshaw on Multan Road near Channu Morr on Thursday morning. According to the rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Abrar Hussain, son of Muhammed Iqbal, and Mu­hammed Waheed, son of Mohammed Aslam. Both victims were said to be middle-aged men from Chuk 37/W Vehari. After the horrific collision, the bus driver fled the scene whereas, rescuers moved the bodies to the nearby Tehsil Headquarters Hos­pital (THQ) and began searching for the victims’ heirs. Police began gathering evidence at the scene as part of an ongoing investigation.

