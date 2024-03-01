UET Peshawar hosts ASME EFx 2024 Technical Showdown

PESHAWAR - A press release announced the successful organization of ASME EFx 2024, a collaborative effort by ASME and the University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar chapter, in partnership with Metrix Pakistan. Dr. Alam Zaib from the Department of Mechanical Engineering supervised the event, which witnessed the presence of Dr. Hamidullah, Chairman of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UET Peshawar, as the chief guest during the opening ceremony.
The event served as a platform for students from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to exhibit their technical prowess, fostering a sense of community and building relationships. Various competitions, including Students Design Competitions (Robotics), IAM3 (Drone Rules) oral competitions, technical poster painting contests, and elevator pitch competitions, challenged participants to reach their full potential.
Participation spanned across renowned universities nationwide, including NUST Islamabad, NED Karachi, COMSATS Islamabad, UET Lahore, UET Taxila, and UET Mehran. The event also featured enlightening seminars on “Emerging Technologies: Shaping our Future and Career Prospects” by Dr. Nasru Mina Ullah and “Sustainable Sparks: Illuminating Energy Conservation with Green Nudges” by Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor