Friday, March 01, 2024
UET Peshawar hosts ASME EFx 2024 Technical Showdown

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  A press release announced the successful organiza­tion of ASME EFx 2024, a collaborative effort by ASME and the University of Engineering & Technology Pe­shawar chapter, in partnership with Metrix Pakistan. Dr. Alam Zaib from the Department of Mechanical En­gineering supervised the event, which witnessed the presence of Dr. Hamidullah, Chairman of the Depart­ment of Mechanical Engineering at UET Peshawar, as the chief guest during the opening ceremony.

The event served as a platform for students from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to exhibit their technical prowess, fostering a sense of communi­ty and building relationships. Various competitions, including Students Design Competitions (Robotics), IAM3 (Drone Rules) oral competitions, technical post­er painting contests, and elevator pitch competitions, challenged participants to reach their full potential.

Participation spanned across renowned universi­ties nationwide, including NUST Islamabad, NED Ka­rachi, COMSATS Islamabad, UET Lahore, UET Taxila, and UET Mehran. The event also featured enlighten­ing seminars on “Emerging Technologies: Shaping our Future and Career Prospects” by Dr. Nasru Mina Ullah and “Sustainable Sparks: Illuminating Energy Conser­vation with Green Nudges” by Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor

Our Staff Reporter

