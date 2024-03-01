UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

GENEVA - ”Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed,” the UN human­itarian chief said following multi­ple deaths Thursday during an at­tempt to distribute aid supplies in the Palestinian territory.

“Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on X, formerly Twitter.

Israeli forces in war-torn Gaza opened fire on a crowd of Pales­tinians at an aid distribution point Thursday, killing at least 104 peo­ple and wounding over 700, say Palestinian health officials.

Israeli sources confirmed that troops shot at the crowd, believ­ing they “posed a threat”, in a pre-dawn incident in Gaza City in the north of the besieged territory.

“I’m appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City,” Grif­fiths wrote. “This comes as the death toll across Gaza since Octo­ber 7 hits the 30,000 mark.