Vibe Hai - ROX by Jazz is new lifestyle partner of Pakistan’s digital-first generation

LAHORE - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, brings ROX, an ex­citing new digital sub-brand tailored to serve as the all-encompassing lifestyle part­ner of the nation’s digital-first generation. With a tagline ‘vibe hai’ (feel the vibe), ROX car­ries a youthful persona that perfectly resonates with young Pakistanis, with packages and offerings to jibe with their hy­per-connected lifestyles.

Offering a fully digital jour­ney, ROX is a digital lifestyle brand that allows users to seamlessly manage their con­nectivity and rewards. It has partnered with leading life­style brands like foodpanda, Careem, Bookme, and Golootlo to offer users exciting, exclu­sive deals and discounts. ROX also comes with premium sub­scriptions to Jazz’s top apps like Tamasha — country’s larg­est homegrown digital enter­tainment platform, Bajao — a leading digital music stream­ing service in Pakistan, and GameNow — a revolutionary gaming platform, elevating their digital experience.

“Pakistan has a massive youth population, a significant proportion of which is un­der the age of 30 with rapidly changing connectivity needs that only a digital telco brand like ROX can meet,” shared Kazim Mujtaba, Chief Com­mercial Officer at Jazz. “ROX also complements our DO1440 strategy, joining the ranks of our acclaimed digital lifestyle products like Garaj cloud, Tamasha OTT, JazzCash fintech, GameNow gaming platform, and more. I’m confident that young Pakistanis will find ROX a brand that understands their digital needs, encouraging them to be the true ‘ROXSTARS’ that they are,” he added.

ROX caters to the vary­ing everyday digital needs of the Pakistani youth. Switch­ing from Jazz Prepaid to ROX is just a click away, a smooth transition that the intuitive ROX app ensures with incen­tive rollover. ROX users can also level up the perks by re­ferring friends and family to ROX and scoring epic rewards. Redeemable ROX Bucks are also up for grabs every time they subscribe or recharge, a rewarding experience that further enhances users’ digital journey with the brand.