We will not be part of ruling coalition: Fazl

ISLAMABAD - In a major setback to the PML-N party, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has finally decided to sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly and boycott the election of new prime minister scheduled to be held on March 3. The party also announced that they would not give vote to Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.
“We have decided to sit on opposition beaches and would not be part of any ruling coalition,” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told media at the Parliament House here on Thursday. In response to a question regarding JUI-F’s strategy for a protest movement, he said: “Wait for it. We will represent the nation soon.”
Fazl said that he received delegations from PML-N as well as PTI, PPP, however, he told them that his lawmakers would sit on opposition benches in the National Assembly. “We had a pleasant conservation as we were already very frank with them,” the senior politician answered another question regarding dialogues with major parties that formed a strong coalition to rule the country.
The JUI-F, which won five National Assembly (NA), and 18 provincial assembly (PA) seats, collectively, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), announced to stay away from being an ally of a new coalition led by the Nawaz-led party in the Centre and provinces but decided to play its parliamentary role as an opposition. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party has decided not to participate in the vote of confidence process for the new prime minister scheduled for March 3.
“We would not give vote to Shehbaz Sharif as a matter of principle as we do not accept the mandate of February 08 elections which was manipulated and rigged,” he asserted. He also announced that their party would not give vote to Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election. Maulana Fazlur Rehman was president of Pakistan Democratic Alliance which ruled the country for 16 months after the removal of PTI government in April 2022. Fazl enjoyed close relationship with former president Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif and was their ally.