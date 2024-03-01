Weather Warriors

As Karachi prepares for the impending downpour, the Sindh govern­ment has declared a rain emergency, declaring a half-day off official­ly for both public and private offices. These immediate actions are certainly commendable and effectively address the urgency of the situa­tion. However, it is high time we shift our focus beyond temporary mea­sures and find long-term solutions for these systematic issues.

The warning from the Sindh Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Meteorological Department leaves no room for underestimat­ing the gravity of the imminent weather onslaught. The decision to declare a half-day off is a wise move to safeguard public well-being. Yet, as Karachi brac­es for the forecasted rain, we must not lose sight of the longstanding infrastruc­tural challenges that turn the city into a virtual waterlogged muddle. Karachi’s drainage systems are repeatedly strained during heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging and widespread disruptions. The recent bout of rain laid these vulnerabilities bare, highlighting the urgency for sustainable solutions. While the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s commitment to addressing drainage issues is promising, it is not just promises that will bail us out—actions and in­vestments are the need of the hour to bolster infrastructure resilience.

Effectively managing rainwater requires more than just verbal acknowl­edgement of the problem. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s fleet of 53 suction machines is a valuable asset that demands strategic deployment to clear bottlenecks and stop waterlogging. Furthermore, collaboration between relevant authorities, such as the PDMA and the Karachi Metropolitan Corpo­ration, is essential for a well-coordinated response. Emergency declarations are essential for immediate relief, but they should not overshadow the impor­tance of foresighted planning. Investment in comprehensive infrastructure development, particularly in drainage systems, is non-negotiable. Sustainable urban planning, that takes into account the reality of climate change impacts, is vital for a city like Karachi. Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s emphasis on the global implications of climate change highlights the urgency for proactive measures in mitigating the consequences of extreme weather events.

Looking ahead, the Sindh government must prioritise investments in sus­tainable infrastructure projects. Initiatives must be taken to upgrade drain­age to strengthen vulnerable areas. By prioritising lasting solutions and in­vesting in robust infrastructure, the government can genuinely shield its citizens from the recurrent threats posed by adverse weather conditions and ensure climate resilience in the future.