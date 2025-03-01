78 PTI workers released from Jhelum jail after court grants bail

GUJAR KHAN - A total of 78 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers detained at Jhelum District Jail were released late Thursday night after their bail pleas were accepted by courts in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to Jail Superintendent Syed Hassan Mujtaba, these individuals were among 739 PTI activists arrested during the violent protests on November 24 in and around the federal capital. Initially held at Adiala Central Jail, they were later transferred to Jhelum District Jail. The superintendent stated that their bail applications were approved by the anti-terrorism courts in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and they were released following the issuance of court orders. He added that cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act had been registered against them at various police stations in the two districts.