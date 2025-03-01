8 dead, 40 injured as Swat-bound bus plunges into ravine

Gujar khan - At least 8 passengers have died and over 40 were wounded as a Swat-bound bus coming from Karachi plunged into a ravine at Motorway M-2 near Neela Dhullah Interchange on Friday noon. According to sources, the speeding bus skidding off the motorway turned turtle after falling into the ravine. There were about 50 passengers in the bus; officials and other road users rescued the passengers stuck up in the bus, and the injured have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital Chakwal.

While talking to The Nation, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, said the accident occurred due to over-speeding, saying that the road surface was not slippery.

According to sources of NH&MP and police station Neelah Dullah, Chakwal, the deceased have been identified as Mian Saeed Iqbal, 67; Subhan Ullah s/o Amin Ullah, 54; Jhanzeb, 30; Muhammad Yar, 70; Ms. Shumaila w/o Nawab Ali, 35; Arish d/o Nawab Ali, 04; Rafi Ullah s/o Fazal, 25; Laiba 03 - all residents of Swat. While the injured have been identified as Maviya, 20, r/o Karachi; Uzma 38, r/o Karachi; Malglara, 06; Noreen, 30, Sadeeb Ullah, 08; Arslan, 10; Tanzeela, 30 - residents of Swat; Ghazala, 45; Amjad, 17; Shabana, 2 - residents of Karachi, Habib Ullah, 50, r/o Sawat; Muhammad Ali Shahid, 65, r/o Karachi; Rizwan, 8; Zaquan, 5 month old and Muhammad Ali, 35 - residents of Swat.

According to the list provided by the District Headquarters Hospital Chakwal, the names of some more injured victims of this accident have been included and they have been identified as Nazeer Muhammad s/o Gul Muhammad r/o Malakand; Saira w/o Naseeb Ullah r/o of Sawat; Fazeelat w/o Salamat Shah r/o Sawat; Nazia w/o Azeem r/o Sawat; Muhammad Rohan s/o Abid Hussain r/o Karachi; Kamran s/o Taj Muhammad r/o Karachi; Sameera Bibi d/o Taj Muhammad r/o Karachi; Areeba and Aneeza, daughters of Naseeb ullah r/o Sawat; Noor Ullah s/o Sallamat Shah r/o Sawat; Arshad s/o Syed Ali r/o Sawat; Saba Noor and Ayeat Noor d/o Habibullah r/o Sawat; Arbaz Ali s/o Ali Nawaz r/o Karachi; Saman Bibi d/o Salamat Shah r/o Sawat; Majeed Ullah s/o Hazrat Shah r/o Swat; Akhtar Muneer r/o Swat; Farooq r/o Karachi; Faseeh ullah s/o Salamat Shah r/o Karachi; Azeem Ullah s/o Fazal Ghafoor r/o Sawat; Jalal Shah s/o Salamat Shah, r/o Sawat; Gulbahar d/o Nawab Ali, Habiba d/o nawab Ali; Fatima d/o Azeem; Haya d/o Azeem; Saba d/o Azeem; Ummair s/o Azeem r/o Swat; Hamaima d/o Abid; Ayan s/o Abid; and Ummair s/o Fazal Ghafoor.

According to Dr. Raftar Sheikh, the medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital Chakwal, some of the injured were in stable condition and were discharged, while some in critical condition have been shifted to PIMS Islamabad.

Punjab government had started a strict drive to check the fitness of the public transport plying on roads, and there is a dire need that a concerted drive should be launched.

However, Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), while talking to The Nation, said that the NH&MP has already launched a drive for checking PSV maintenance inspections. The inspector general of NH&MP confirmed that this vehicle was found roadworthy during a routine inspection carried out on 22-2-2025. IG Raja maintained that the accident occurred due to the negligent driving and over-speeding on the part of driver, and diversions on road. He reiterated that the upper speed limit for public service vehicles and cars was 110 km/hr and 120 km/hr, respectively, adding that strict action was being taken against those who violate the speed limits.

The NH&MP chief further added that under the new policy, heavy fines would be imposed, vehicles would be seized, and criminal cases would be registered against drivers who exceed 150 km/hr speed on motorways.