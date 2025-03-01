8 dead, scores injured in KP, Balochistan blasts

KP police chief says JUI-S leader Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani targeted in suicide blast in Nowshera President, PM condemn suicide blast in KP One killed, 13 injured in Quetta, Orakzai blasts.

PESHAWAR/QUETTA - A leading cleric was among eight people who were martyred and several others including security personnel were wounded in three different bomb blasts reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Friday.

At least seven people, including Leader of JUI (S) Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani, were martyred while fifteen others injured in a suicide bomb blast in Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera on Friday.

According to police, the suicide attacker blew himself up in the hall of the Jamia Daru ul Uloom Haqqania after Friday prayer. KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said the target of suicide bomber was leader of JUI (S) Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Nowshera.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate statements, prayed for swift recovery of those injured in the blast including Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

President Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast, terming the act of targeting innocents in the mosque, as a heinous crime. “Terrorists are the enemies of the country, nation and humanity, the president added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical care to the injured. Such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism, the prime minister said, expressing the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country. He also sought a report regarding the blast.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that JUI (Sami) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq was martyred in the suicide attack at Haqqania religious seminary’s mosque during Friday prayer. While talking to reporters, the chief secretary confirmed that it was a suicide attack and its target was Maulana Hamidul Haq who was the son of former senator Maulana Samiul Haq. He was Naib caretaker of Haqqani seminary at Akora Khattak.

A spokesman of Qazi Hussain hospital said that five bodies and 20 injured were brought to the hospital. The casualty figure may increase as condition of several victims was stated to be critical.

Earlier, Inspector General Police KP, Zulfiqar Hameed said that leader of Jiamatul Islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq was main target of the suicide attacker. KP IGP said that the suicide blast occurred during Friday prayer at Jamia Haqqani Madrasha at Akora Kattak. He said that about five worshipers were martyred and 20 sustained injuries in the deadly suicide blast. The religious seminary was badly damaged.

DPO Nowshra Abdur Rasheed Khan along with Akora police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 and local residents also rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister KP Ali Ameen Gandapur strongly condemned the blast and expressed solidarity with the victim families. The KP Governor and CM directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical services to the injured. They expressed sympathies with the victims’ families and prayed for eternal peace of the deceased.

‘Nine injured in Quetta blast’

At least 9 people, including personnel of the security force, were injured in a blast near Jan Muhammad Road, Quetta on Friday. According to police sources, the blast occurred near a vehicle of the security Forces that was passing the Jan Muhammad Road. As a result, 9 people including an official of the security forces sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta’s trauma centre for treatment.

The injured were identified as security personnel, Imran, civilian persons, including Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Hashim, Muhibullah, Salahuddin, Shair Ali, Aleem Din and Muhammad Amir. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation of the incident.

After the incident, Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar imposed an emergency in the main hospitals of the city and directed the concerned officials to provide the best medical aid facilities to the injured. He strongly condemned the incident saying that such a cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of security forces and the public. He said that the public stood with security forces to maintain durable peace after foiling nefarious designs of anti-peace elements.

‘One killed, four injured in Orakzai blast’

One person was killed and four other sustained injuries in a bomb blast incident that occurred near Mamozai Bazaar area of Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police official reported on Friday. According to details, a man lost his life after a blast that took place near Mamozai Bazaar area of Orakzai. The four other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The injured were immediately taken to THQ hospital for emergency treatment. Police team cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this tragic incident.