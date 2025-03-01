Saturday, March 01, 2025
Accused held for bogus call on 15 about murder

NEWS WIRE
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The New Town Police on Friday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15 about a murder. According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Ali Haider called 15 that a murder had taken place in the Malikabad Plaza. Upon receiving information, a New Town Police Station team immediately rushed to the spot and on investigation found that no such incident had taken place. 

The police registered a case against the accused for making a bogus call on 15 and took him into custody.

The spokesman urged the citizens to avoid wrong calls on 15, which was for their convenience and to get help from the police in case of any untoward situation, and warned them of legal action in case of its misuse.

