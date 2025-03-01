Afghan side trying to construct border post on our side: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan remains concerned over the weapons left by the US in Afghanistan, Foreign Office said on Friday. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said these sophisticated weapons are being used by terrorists for attacks inside Pakistan. He said we have impressed upon international community and Afghan authorities to address this issue.

The spokesperson said Pakistan desires friendly cooperative relationship with Afghanistan but the stumbling block in the way of progress is sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists on Afghan territory. He said Pakistan will continue to pursue various channels of communications with the Afghan authorities to address this matter. As regards the closure of Torkham border, the spokesperson said operational constraints forced Pakistan to take this action. He mentioned that the Afghan side is trying to construct a border post on our side unilaterally. He said Pakistan has urged the Afghan authorities to resolve such issues through bilateral mechanisms such as Joint Coordination Committee meeting instead of resorting to unilateral actions. He hoped the matter will be resolved through dialogue. Responding to a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said F-16 oversight program is a regular feature of Pakistan-US defence collaboration. He said Pakistan welcomes its continuation. He said this is a robust and dense relationship, expressing Pakistan’s commitment to carrying this relationship forward.

The spokesperson said eight Pakistanis, who were staying illegally in the US, have returned home the other day.