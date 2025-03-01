AGPP meeting emphasises digital transformation and unified procurement strategies

KARACHI - The 10th meeting of the Advisory Group on Public Procurement (AGPP), organized by the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA), was held at a local hotel. The meeting was attended by distinguished representatives from federal and provincial level, as well as representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, said a news release on Friday. The meeting emphasized the need for a flexible and responsive procurement system to adapt to the changing landscape of procurement, which requires digital transformation, stronger compliance, and enhanced capacity. The discussions during the meeting covered key areas of mutual interest, including progress review, and future strategies for various initiatives.