Armed men take away electric wires, transformer

FAISALABAD - Four armed men took away electric wires and transformers at gunpoint from a disposal station on Daewoo Road on Thursday night.

According to an application, filed with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station by an operator Sheikh Ghazanfar, deployed on the station, four armed men entered the disposal station and locked security guards Saqib and Ali Raza in a room.

The accused later cut electric wires including 800 feet of 300-MM, 500 feet of 180-MM, earth cable 150 feet of 500-MM and 150 feet of 35-MM. The robbers also took away a laptop, pump controller and cell phones of the guards. Police have started legal action. Meanwhile, sewerage systems in various localities including Chibban road, general bus stand, Shadman, Akbar Abad, Gulistan Colony, GOR-II became choked.

WOMAN, TWO MINOR DAUGHTERS MURDERED

A woman and her two daughters were murdered by unidentified people in the limits of Lundianwala police station on Friday. According to police, throats of all three family members were cut with a sharp-edged weapon in Chak No 632-GB.

The victims were identified as Irm Bibi (25), Kirn (5) and Fatima (2).

Police said Ibrahim, the husband of woman, and his brother Ismael, had disappeared after the murder.

Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the site.

City Police Officer Bilal Omar sought a report from SP Jaranwala and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused. The police teams have been constituted to arrest the killers.

FIVE MODEL BAZAARS ACTIVATED IN FAISALABAD DIVISION

In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five Sasta Ramazan bazaars have been activated in the division.

Wheat flour and cheap sugar points have been set up in the bazaars where sugar will be available at Rs 130 per kg till 28th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Maryam Khan visited a model bazar, Satellite Town, Jhang and checked the quality of food items. She said that special monitoring is being carried out of prices of essential items in model bazaars and no one would be allowed overcharging.