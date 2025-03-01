Azma Bokhari slams PTI for opposing Punjab’s progress

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its supporters of being unable to digest Punjab’s rapid development under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She claimed that, unlike the previous government, not a single project in Punjab had been left incomplete during the past year.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR on Wednesday, Bokhari lashed out at PTI, alleging that corruption was rampant during its tenure, with appointments and transfers sold for money under the names “Pinky” and “Gogi.” She stated that Punjab’s remarkable performance under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership had become a source of frustration for certain political elements. In just one year, the Punjab government has successfully completed every project. Unlike previous governments that relied on empty slogans, we have taken practical steps without any media gimmicks, she asserted. Bokhari ridiculed PTI’s governance, stating that former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was so ineffective that he had to use Shahbaz Sharif’s name for recognition.

She criticized PTI’s tenure for being filled with scandals, where development projects existed only on social media rather than the ground.

PTI’s leadership used to call each other ‘Mahatma,’ but even their so-called Mahatma admitted that Buzdar had to promote his performance through advertisements, she remarked.

She dismissed PTI’s claims of launching 50,000 houses and millions of jobs, calling them mere catchy slogans with no real implementation. Bokhari also refuted PTI’s claims that the current government was rebranding its projects. She clarified that the dialysis program was originally launched by Shahbaz Sharif, not Usman Buzdar, and that CM Maryam Nawaz had allocated Rs. 10 million to expand it.

Highlighting the air ambulance project, she noted that while both Pervaiz Elahi and Usman Buzdar made tall claims, it was Maryam Nawaz’s administration that turned it into a reality within six months.

She further exposed the Kissan Card claims, stating that PTI’s initiative lacked proper implementation. Today, over 750,000 farmers are benefiting from the Kissan Card, making purchases worth billions, she informed.

Bokhari highlighted Punjab’s transport and infrastructure improvements, stating that within just 10 months, 27 green buses had been introduced on Lahore’s roads, with 500 more to be added across Punjab. She also revealed that 700 new roads were under construction and that state-of-the-art Basic Health Units (BHUs) had been established.

She criticized PTI’s negative social media campaign against the Speedo Bus service, emphasizing that it was launched during Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure, and PTI should be ashamed of trying to take credit.

Bokhari concluded by listing CM Maryam Nawaz’s achievements in just one year, including over 90 development projects launched, Kissan Card benefiting thousands of farmers, Air Ambulance project operational, Dhi Rani welfare program, and over 100 houses handed over to deserving families, with 10,000 more in final stages.

Maryam Nawaz has proven her leadership with hard work and performance, winning the hearts of the people, she stated, reaffirming that Punjab’s progress will continue despite opposition.