Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Campaign celebrates Pakistan’s undying cricket passion

NEWS WIRE
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Cricket in Pakistan is more than just a sport – it’s a legacy, a passion that endures through every triumph and setback. TCL’s latest campaign, ‘Next Inspiration is You’, pays tribute to the next generation of cricketers, inspiring young talent to pursue their dreams despite the odds. The campaign encapsulates the resilience and dedication of aspiring cricketers, featuring a young boy who refuses to let challenges define his journey. From watching his idols on television to honing his skills in the streets, his story mirrors the unwavering spirit of Pakistan’s cricketing hopefuls. The campaign features top stars including Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, and Salman Ali Agha, celebrating the sport’s unbreakable bond with its fans. The video has garnered nearly 5 million views in just two days, striking a deep chord with cricket enthusiasts across the country.  

Malir Expressways Phase-II from airport to Quaidabad to be completed by March: Wahab

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1740723426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025