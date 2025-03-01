Campaign celebrates Pakistan’s undying cricket passion

LAHORE - Cricket in Pakistan is more than just a sport – it’s a legacy, a passion that endures through every triumph and setback. TCL’s latest campaign, ‘Next Inspiration is You’, pays tribute to the next generation of cricketers, inspiring young talent to pursue their dreams despite the odds. The campaign encapsulates the resilience and dedication of aspiring cricketers, featuring a young boy who refuses to let challenges define his journey. From watching his idols on television to honing his skills in the streets, his story mirrors the unwavering spirit of Pakistan’s cricketing hopefuls. The campaign features top stars including Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, and Salman Ali Agha, celebrating the sport’s unbreakable bond with its fans. The video has garnered nearly 5 million views in just two days, striking a deep chord with cricket enthusiasts across the country.