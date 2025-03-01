CCPO reviews security arrangements

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited Gaddafi Stadium to review the security arrangements for the Champions Trophy match between Australia and Afghanistan. During the visit, CCPO held discussions on security matters with ICC Security Head David Masker. SP (Security) Abdul Wahab briefed about the security measures in place. Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected the security arrangements for the match and issued necessary directions to the deployed staff. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that Police was providing foolproof security to players and cricket fans.

He emphasized that ensuring a safe and peaceful environment was the responsibility of the Lahore Police. He also directed to maintain efficient parking arrangements and ensure smooth traffic flow. Additionally, he instructed that the public should be informed about alternate routes in a timely manner for their convenience. Lahore Police was committed to ensuring the peaceful conduct of sports events, he further said.