CM Maryam envisions technical education opportunities for youth

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the launch of an online registration portal for technical and vocational training institutions, ensuring a fast, hassle-free, and fully digital process starting March 1 (tomorrow).

The initiative aims to streamline the application-to-certification process, allowing institutions offering three-year DAE (Diploma of Associate Engineering) courses to register at a discounted fee.

Emphasizing convenience for students and parents, the CM announced the relaxation of the pre-condition requiring institutions to open bank accounts in their names. “We are committed to eliminating unnecessary office visits by providing all relevant information at a single click,” she stated.

Under the Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) Act 2019, registration has been made mandatory for all technical and vocational training institutions. Non-compliance will result in penalties of up to Rs. 1 million and six months of imprisonment. A list of 622 illegal and unapproved institutions has already been published on the PSDA website to alert prospective students.

To ensure transparency, the portal will display details of all approved institutions, courses, and curricula. Students can also report illegal institutions through the online complaint system at www.psda.punjab.gov.pk. Additionally, a dedicated helpline (042-99231184) and email support (registration@psda.punjab.gov.pk) have been set up to assist the public.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering the youth through skills-based education. “We want our youth to become self-employed by equipping them with marketable skills,” she stated. “Providing opportunities to the unemployed is our top priority.”

The move is expected to modernize technical education in Punjab, ensuring greater accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in vocational training.