COAS visits Bahawalpur cantonment, inaugurates key initiatives

Web Desk
7:13 PM | March 01, 2025
Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Bahawalpur Cantonment, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and training of the Bahawalpur Corps. Addressing the officers and troops, General Munir commended their dedication, high morale, and combat readiness, emphasizing that rigorous training is vital for the Pakistan Army to overcome the challenges of modern warfare.

During his visit, the Army Chief inaugurated several pioneering initiatives, including the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences, Innovista Cholistan, and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena. These projects are designed to advance medical education, information technology, and combat readiness.

At the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences, General Munir engaged with students from various universities in Bahawalpur, reinforcing the Army's commitment to nurturing the nation's youth. He encouraged students to pursue academic excellence and equip themselves with the skills needed to contribute to the country's development, acknowledging the vital role of youth in shaping Pakistan’s future.

The Army Chief was received upon arrival by the Commander of Bahawalpur Corps.

