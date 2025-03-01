Commissioner announces indiscriminate action against encroachers

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners to review the campaign launched last week against encroachments on roads, footpaths, and service roads in all districts of Karachi ahead of Ramdan for ensuring traffic flow and remove traffic congestion bin the city. The Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video link. Deputy Commissioners presented reports on actions taken against soft and hard encroachments in their respective districts and briefed the Commissioner on the details of these actions. Almost all Deputy Commissioners informed that they had launched planned operations in their respective districts to eliminate encroachments causing problems for citizens and traffic, and daily actions were being taken against re-emerging encroachments. The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to strictly warn those installing cabins and stalls on footpaths, service roads, or roads in violation of the law, making it clear that those who repeatedly violate the law despite action will face strict legal action, and FIRs will be registered against them. Shops of involved shopkeepers will be sealed. The meeting also decided that if any municipal organization or traffic police officials are found to be facilitating encroachments, action will be taken against them as well. Deputy Commissioners of various districts in Karachi, including Keamari, Malir, South, East, West, Korangi, and Central, have reported on their efforts to eliminate encroachments on roads, footpaths, and service roads. Deputy Commissioner Keamari Tariq Chandio reported that encroachments have been removed from 18 locations, including Manghopir Road, West Wharf, and Machar Colony. Deputy Commissioner Malir Salimullah Odho reported that encroachments have been removed from 20 locations, including Star Gate, Quaidabad, and Ibrahim Hyderi. Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso reported that a campaign against encroachments has been ongoing for the past three days, with actions taken at over 12 locations, including Saddar. Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jafar reported that actions have been taken at over 13 locations, including the Meteorological Department, Ayub Goth, and Disco Bakery. Deputy Commissioner West Ahmad Ali Siddiqui reported that actions have been taken at six locations, including Orangi, and plans are underway to take action at Banaras Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner korangi Masood Bhutto reported that daily actions are being taken to eliminate encroachments, with 14 locations already addressed.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi issued price lists and notifications for grocery, beef, and mutton, fixing new prices for Ramadan. Prices for various items have been fixed to stabilize prices and provide relief to citizens. Decisions have been made to strictly enforce these prices. It has been decided that price lists will be made available to shopkeepers and vendors, and they will be required to display the lists prominently. Those who fail to display price lists or violate fixed prices will face strict action, fines, and arrest. Commissioner Karachi directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that food items are available to citizens at official prices during Ramadan. He instructed them to take strict action against profiteers and not show any leniency. Commissioner Karachi also directed the Bureau of Supply to ensure the availability of essential items at subsidized prices at utility stores and markets during Ramadan. He instructed them to take action against those who violate fixed prices and seek assistance from district administration officials if necessary.

Commissioner Karachi also directed the Bureau of Supply to ensure the availability of essential items at subsidized prices at bachat bazaars . He instructed them to take action against those who violate fixed prices and seek assistance from district administration officials if necessary. According to a handout issued by Commissioner Karachi, prices for fruits and vegetables will be fixed daily. Market committees have been directed to ensure transparency in pricing and fix prices at reasonable levels. Commissioner Karachi directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit reports on action taken against profiteers during Ramadan daily. He instructed them to ensure that citizens do not face exploitation during Ramadan. Commissioner Karachi has advised citizens to make complaints at a complaint cell working at his office. Citizens can report complaints on 021-99205634 and 021-99203443. Action will be taken against those found guilty of overpricing.