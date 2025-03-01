Conflict and cooperation in critical geopolitics: Eschatological analytical framework to transform Pakistan

It is time to understand the nature of this era. Pakistan needs to transform by pursuing unity over ego.

National Transformation Plan should also have a dimension that provides geopolitical, geostrategic and geoeconomic insights regarding tailoring security strategy according to need of the time. Number one priority and preference is finishing the gap between leadership and public to make Turnaround Pakistan, Uraan Pakistan, Pakistan Vision 2025/2047, Manifestos etc to be a reality. Otherwise, geopolitical issues, challenges and problems spell doom for Pakistan. The EU-India deal for establishing security and defense partnership after Modi-Trump meeting signals concerns as abandonment, isolating, coercing as well weakening, devastating, disrupting, destroying and destructing of prospects of Pakistan in great game becomes a possibility. Modi will go forth to even establish relations with South East Asia, Central Asia, Iran & Afghanistan, Middle East as well as other regions (under MENACASA ; comprising of Islamic countries in Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and, lastly, South & South-East Asia).

The entire game-plan is divide and rule. It is also being witnessed in US President’s strategy of divide and rule as he issues anti-cordial statements on one hand and proceeds to either deal as part of give and take or achieve by hook or crook. The mood of time and spirit of the era is either reward and punishment or Karma. In this great game, the trend, pattern and trajectory of geopolitics suggest world inevitably heading towards new conflict zone. Before that, US president will attempt to also divide Russia and China and not let them join hands. Nuclear statuses can become an issue. At this moment in time, there are some pursuits that Pakistan must follow as we enter into next stage of great game of disruptions.

The Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan aimed at preparing for the next stage as Trump divides white race and western world / global north. Amidst the visit, world witnessed at global stage that Israel was seeking to expel Gazans, capture Southern Syria after dividing Syria, building Gaza Trump. Turkish President’s visit is meaningful at this time. It is about safeguarding and protecting Makkah and Madinah by facilitation of Islamic unity. This also coincided with Pakistani leadership meeting with leaders from MENACASA (UAE, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan). Syrian Acting President met with other MENACASA leaders (Saudi Arab, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Turkiye etc), too.

Moreover, the MENA leadership is rejecting Israeli expansion. Islamic countries hold more united stance than western world at this time. This is due to Islamic diplomacy since 2021-22.

The current status quo reflected in political events can be scrutinized for guidance from eschatological accounts sourced from Prophetic traditions. If US, Russia and India are on path of expansion, then Pakistan should unite Islamic countries for their own version of expansion.

Islamic eschatological hadith mention alliance of Muslims with Ar-Rum against an enemy who is at their back (meaning, hidden enemy). At this moment in time, there are forces of divide and rule. Pakistan can develop and evolve projects, plans, strategies, procedures and programs such as Common Security & Defense Policy as well as Common Foreign & Security policy as well develop External Relations Law on OIC platform. NATO’s 3 core functions must also be understood (defense & deterrence, cooperative security and, crisis prevention & management).

However, this must not contradict spirit of Islamic eschatological framework. Unity and Leadership is the first step where politics and culture must be independent of virus. In this case, People of Pakistan need a narrative – not just performance.

The geopolitical debate cannot discount the Islamic eschatological framework regarding Turkiye’s role which mentions Turks reaching Damascus (Shaam) which sets off string of events. These events lead to rise of eschatological figures prophecised in Islamic traditions (Sufyani, Imam, anti-Christ, Christ). Moreover, one of most famous eschatological hadith mentions Ar-Rum landing at Aamaaq (Antakya & Iskenderun in Hatay Turkiye near Shaam) or Daahbik (Idlib & Halab, Shaam) after alliance breakdown between a group of Muslims and Ar-Rum. Apart from this, the first major group to pledge allegiance (to the Imam) will also come from Ash-Shaam but the first opponent army will also be sent from Ash-Shaam (The Ash-Shaam represents Greater Syria comprised of Jordan, Israel/Palestine, Lebanon and Modern Syria). The major centre of Muslims in end times will also be in Ash-Shaam which shows that it is continuance of current Saudi policy of neutrality to keep Makkah and Madinah safe; no politics there. Prophet Jesus the True Messiah will also descend onto the land of Ash-Shaam. Therefore, Turkiye’s entry into Ash-Shaam must not be ignored. As a group of Muslims and Ar-Rum win against the hidden enemy, Constantinople will be taken away from control and influence of any Islamic / Muslim country as Ar-Rum will then land its forces in Southern Turkiye/Northern Syria after Muslim-Rum alliance breakdown.

In accordance, after downfall of Assad’s Syria, it is easy for Turkiye to also take over Daahbik. The Prophet Muhammad praised the army that would take back Constantinople after victory in Shaam. However, the Great War in Shaam is mentioned in same hadith and relative hadith which is set to occur before future conquest of Constantinople. The ‘blooming of Jerusalem and desolation of Madinah’ (prior) time period precedes the ‘Great War and Conquest of Constantinople’ (latter), which means it (prior) is nearer to time of alliance of Muslims and Ar-Rum against a hidden enemy. Nevertheless, all of this can be understood in current spirit of geopolitics.

The depiction of events is based upon best understanding. Only Allah knows best. However, one way another, the trend, patterns and trajectory reveal the mood and nature of both, time and era. It is most likely that Imam will be present during alliance and alliance breakdown. For reference, one of the major eschatological hadith can be found: The glory of Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) signals the desolation (ruin) of Yathrib (Madinah), and the desertion of Yathrib signals the occurrence of the Great Battle (with the Romans) and the occurrence of the great battle signals the conquering of Constantinople, and the conquering of Constantinople signals the emergence of the Dajjaal.

As Ar-Rum (Byzantines / Romans / Europeans) lands at Aaamaak or Daahbik for Great War, they will first ask new Muslim Army to hand back some prisoners. Muslims will respond that these so-called prisoners of war are their brothers-in-faith and will not hand them to Ar-Rum. Not to forget, this new army will have come to Ash-Shaam from Madinah (possibly right after downfall of Sufyani). Plus, it’ll be another army that has now emerged in a new theatre of war. The Muslims whom Ar-Rum will be asking for to be handed over as POWs would actually previously have been allies of Ar-Rum. It can be understood that the Imam will already be present at this moment in time.

In contrast, the link with Constantinople being freed from clutches of Ar-Rum suggests that this particular Muslim Army previously allied with Ar-Rum would have been backed by Turkiye. Then where is Saudi Arab in this Great Game, and, what about other Arabs? They will mostly be neutral or pressurized to become neutral but that would not be entirely possible as Saudi’s and Arabs will definitely have a strategic plan to stay relevant yet safe. Despite that, Turkiye will continously take a leading role in MENA but Arabs will also collaborate, coordinate and cooperate with Turkiye. It remains to be seen which Islamic country / Muslim population takes the leading role in CASA. Central Asian countries are part of Turkic Union. Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei are in South East Asia with Bangladesh a corridor between South Asia and South East Asia. It has link to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran. How and why CASA is linked to MENA in these situations, circumstances and conditions?

The unexpected revolution in Madinah precedes Great War after ‘blooming of Jerusalem and desolation of Madinah,’ which would culminate with victory in the Great War as well as capturing of Constantinople. After this comes the entry of Messianic figures. Anti-Christ will not be able to enter Madinah and Makkah whereas every non-Muslim and hypocrite will leave both holy cities due to earthquakes. Nevertheless, Angels will cause anti-Christ to return to Ash-Shaam where Imam will be present. An important eschatological hadith states that a group of Muslims will wage war against polytheists in India and will win against them and they will find Jesus Messiah to be present in Ash-Shaam when they will reach there after conquering Hind. There’s no army engaged against India but Pakistan Army. It needs support, assistance and help. CASA can provide manpower and resources.

However, MENA would be able to provide limited support, assistance and help. This is where geopolitics, geoeconomics and geostrategy emerges like how and why Ocalan aligned with Turks to disband PKK in order to allow for Kurdish-Turkish unity. Then, Pakistan must either force India to honour agreements on equitable basis. All the scenario is based upon logical inferential sequence.

Therefore, number one aim, target, goal, objective and mission are to establish Islamic unity on new lines. All geopolitical events occurring today are perfectly in line with initiation of top 10 major eschatological events. Pakistan must establish eschatological framework for geopolitical risk, resilience and intelligence analysis. Makkah-Madinah must be protected. It can called Makkah-Madinah charter of unity. Pakistan must not let India solely take reins of strategic purpose that EU-NATO holds for Asia but should then also clamour for aligning with MENACASA, Asia, Africa, global south and global east.

This article suggests how and why the world has finally entered the era of settings of eschatological events. It is time to incorporate eschatology in decision-making and policymaking with spirit of truth and intent from position of will, strength, unity, sacrifice, struggle, effort, power and faith – not selfish greed.