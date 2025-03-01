DC reviews performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the performance of price control magistrates across the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, System Network Administrator, and price control magistrates attended the meeting, while the assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link. The deputy commissioner directed that the sale of food items at the prescribed prices be ensured. He stated that price control magistrates should visit markets on a daily basis and legal action should be taken against those violating the set rates. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also assessed the individual performance of the price control magistrates. The System Network Administrator briefed the meeting, stating that from February 20 to February 27, price control magistrates inspected 37,896 markets, bazaars, and business centers, imposing a total fine of 1,154,000 rupees on the spot for violations. Additionally, 8 FIRs were registered, 157 profiteers were arrested, and 32 shops were sealed.

DC visits city areas, reviews plantation campaign

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq reviewed the green-belts at various locations in Bahawalpur city and issued instructions to further improve the growth and watering of seasonal flowers and plants in the flowerbeds. Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner City, and the Chief Officer of the District Council were also present. The DC stated that beautiful and colorful flowers should be transferred to various locations in the city, including intersections, parks, and green belts, as soon as possible to provide a pleasant environment for the citizens. DG PHA informed the Deputy Commissioner that various types of seasonal flowers and plants are being prepared in the PHA nursery, which are being planted in phases at important locations in the city. She further mentioned that special teams have also been formed for the care of flowers to enhance the city’s beauty. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that during the transfer of seasonal flowers, special attention should be paid to quality and arrangement, and that the beautification of green belts, parks, and intersections should be carried out while considering modern requirements to further enhance the city’s beauty.