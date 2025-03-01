Dera Ghazi Khan RPO holds open court, redresses public grievances

MUZAFFAR GARH - In the light of the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision and Inspector General of Police Punjab, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manjh organized an open court in Muzaffargarh district to provide justice to the people at the doorstep.

A large number of businessmen, goods transport, civil society members, media representatives and citizens participated in the open court. Orders were issued for immediate action.

The RPO listened to the problems of the citizens coming into the open courtyard and issued orders to the officers concerned. RPO issued instructions to take action on merit in accordance with the law of continuous follow -up of all applications.During the open courtyard, RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan thanked the participants. The main purpose of the open courtyards is to reduce the distance between the police and the public and gain the trust of the people. He directed the police officers to resolve the public complaints on a priority basis and no negligence or negligence would be tolerated. He said that the job of the police is not only the rule of law but also the service of the people, and every possible step should be taken to improve this service. No obstacle to justice will be tolerated by corruption, ignorance and proper behavior of the people.

RPO VISITS MUZAFFARGARH DISTRICT, REVIEWS PERFORMANCE

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manjh visited the district Muzaffargarh in connection with the quality of the service delivery, the timely resolution of public complaints and the review of performance. The RPO visited the SDPO City Office, Special Initiative Police Station City and the President’s Prize. The RPO reviewed the facilities provided by the Command and Control Center, the Police Service Center, the Creator Center and the Protection Center.

RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan visited the SDPO Office, Special Initiative Police Station City and President Prize during a visit to Muzaffargarh district. The RPO inspected the online and manual records of the police stations, the front desk, the references, the barracks, the malls, the weapons, the investigation of the cases, the security measures, the washrooms, the management of water and power, the employees’ residence and the building.DPO Muzaffargarh Dr Rizvan Ahmad Khan was also present on the occasion. During the visit of the police station, the RPO conducted a special review of the implementation of the Special Initiative Police Station and the SOP of the Front Desk, the Panding Performance and the Rescue 15 Calls. The RPO along with DPO Muzaffargarh visited the Police Service Center, Creator Center and Protection Center and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens.The RPO talked to the citizens who came to the Service Center and Protection Center and inquired about the facilities provided by them. The RPO visited the Command and Control Center Muzaffargarh and inspected the working and monitoring method of various desk.