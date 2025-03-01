Discarded Proxy

If there were ever any doubt that the dynamics between the United States and its so-called allies can shift in an instant, the recent clash between US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office should dispel it. Just a few years ago, Zelenskyy was hailed as a hero. He was invited by the Democratic administration to address Congress to thunderous applause, with lawmakers waving Ukrainian flags while then-Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up a large Ukrainian flag adorned with handwritten messages of support.

Zelenskyy was elevated as a symbol of resistance. His cause was portrayed as noble, his actions amplified across Western media. His signature attire—bearing the Ukrainian trident symbol and muted army colours—was celebrated as that of a man of action, a wartime leader fighting on the front lines. The bravery of his people was saluted, and the principles he claimed to champion—democracy and self-determination—were exalted as the highest ideals. But now, as the war turns decisively against Ukraine and the United States recalibrates its objectives, Zelenskyy has been reduced to a disposable figure.

His moment of glory has given way to humiliation. Berated like a child by two political heavyweights, he was cut off mid-sentence, his attire mocked, his decisions questioned. The entire burden of the war was placed on his shoulders. In front of the global media, Donald Trump condescendingly demanded to know why Zelenskyy was so ungrateful, why he refused to negotiate, and why he had led millions of Ukrainians to their deaths.

With this public rebuke, Zelenskyy joins a long list of former US allies who were discarded once their strategic value expired. From Muammar Gaddafi to Osama bin Laden to Saddam Hussein, history is littered with figures once embraced by Washington, only to be cast aside when they outlived their usefulness. Now, Zelenskyy is just another name on that list.