FIA arrests three in forex scam

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Multan arrested three key members of an organised gang, involved in a large-scale fraudulent trading scheme, here on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid Siddique, Imtisal Akram, and Muhammad Iqbal. According to the FIA officials, the suspects deceived over 200 individuals, causing financial losses amounting to Rs 12 million. Zahid Siddique was caught at Lahore Airport while trying to flee the country. His arrest led to the detention of Muhammad Iqbal and Imtisal Akram from Model Town, Multan. Investigations confirmed their involvement in financial fraud, money laundering, and illegal hawala hundi transactions. The FIA teams seized the mobile phones and digital evidence, which are now undergoing forensic analysis. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Commissioner warns contractor of action on poor performance Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan has directed deputy commissioners to enforce a uniform cleanliness system in both rural and urban areas under the outsourced model.

He warned contractors of strict accountability for underperformance. Presiding over a meeting with Waste Management Company officials and contractors, he reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for implementing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab drive. Contractors were ordered to commence operations as per agreed timelines, with underperforming companies facing blacklisting. He instructed the completion of landfill sites and the immediate start of waste collection. He emphasized that any concerns from deputy commissioners regarding contractors’ performance would not be tolerated. He also announced personal visits to tehsils for auditing cleanliness staff and machinery, setting a zero-waste target for the upcoming month of Ramazan.

Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams, led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, inspected multiple eateries and food points in various areas and took action against the law violators. A restaurant was fined Rs 75,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation at khanewal road. A hotel was penalised with a Rs 50,000 fine due to the presence of expired sauces and substandard ingredients. Fine amounting to Rs 50,000 was imposed for poor hygiene, excessive insect infestation in the production area, and the use of fungus-contaminated water tanks at the pickle and preserves unit. Various items including 30-kg substandard preserves (Murabba),12 litres of rancid cooking oil and five kilograms of expired sauces were seized.