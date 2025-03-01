Flexible, responsive procurement system emphasised

KARACHI - : The 10th meeting of the Advisory Group on Public Procurement (AGPP), organized by the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA), was held on Friday. The meeting was attended by distinguished representatives from federal and provincial PPRAs, as well as representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, a communique said. As a result of the efforts and actions of the Sindh Home Minister/Chairman of SPPRA, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, public procurement has not only evolved with a progressive and innovative outlook but has also been introduced to a formal system. The meeting emphasized the need for a flexible and responsive procurement system to adapt to the changing landscape of procurement, which requires digital transformation, stronger compliance, and enhanced capacity.

The discussions during the meeting covered key areas of mutual interest, including progress review, challenges, and future strategies for various initiatives.

It was highlighted that under Chairman SPPRA Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar’s leadership and decisive actions, special attention has been given to the implementation of the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS), training programs, development of sustainable procurement policies, cooperation with PPRA, and the review and updating of the National Procurement Strategy. The collective efforts of all PPRAs to improve the procurement process across the country were praised.

Participants reached a consensus on strengthening coordination among all PPRAs to achieve shared objectives, which include the development of e-PADS, unified training modules, an e-learning system, sustainable procurement policies, and a code of ethics.