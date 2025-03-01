Government sets Zakat Nisab at Rs.179,689

The government has fixed the Nisab-e-Zakat for the Islamic year 1445-46 A.H. at Rs. 179,689, determining the minimum balance required in savings bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and similar accounts for Zakat deduction.

Zakat will be deducted at a rate of 2.5% from accounts meeting or exceeding this threshold on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1445-46 A.H., which falls on March 2, 2025.

This year’s Nisab is Rs. 44,519 higher than last year’s limit of Rs. 135,179. Accounts with balances below the threshold will be exempt from automatic Zakat deduction, in accordance with the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980.

Banks and financial institutions have been instructed to implement the deduction accordingly.