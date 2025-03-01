Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Government sets Zakat Nisab at Rs.179,689

Government sets Zakat Nisab at Rs.179,689
Web Desk
1:01 PM | March 01, 2025
National

The government has fixed the Nisab-e-Zakat for the Islamic year 1445-46 A.H. at Rs. 179,689, determining the minimum balance required in savings bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts, and similar accounts for Zakat deduction.

Zakat will be deducted at a rate of 2.5% from accounts meeting or exceeding this threshold on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1445-46 A.H., which falls on March 2, 2025.

This year’s Nisab is Rs. 44,519 higher than last year’s limit of Rs. 135,179. Accounts with balances below the threshold will be exempt from automatic Zakat deduction, in accordance with the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980.

Banks and financial institutions have been instructed to implement the deduction accordingly.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025