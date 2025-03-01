Govt reduces petrol price by Rs0.50 per litre, diesel by Rs 5.31

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday night reduced the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 5.31 per litre for the first fortnight of March, 2025. As per the notification issued by the Finance Division the prices of High Speed Diesel and Petrol have been slashed respectively by Rs 5.31 per litre and Rs 0.50 per litre for the first fortnight effective from March 1st, 2025. According the notification the prices of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel oil have also been downward revised respectively by Rs 3.53 per litre and Rs 2.47 per litre for the first fortnight. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market, said the notification issued by the Finance Division. High-speed diesel (HSD), which is widely used in agriculture and transport sectors, will see a drop of Rs 5.31 per litre. The new rate for HSD will be Rs258.65 per litre, down from the previous Rs263.95 per litre. The price of petrol, which is mainly used in cars and motorbikes, has also been slightly slashed by Rs 0.50 per litre.

The new petrol price will be Rs 255.63 per litre down from Rs 256.13 per litre.

Following the downward revision of Rs 3.53 per litre, Kerosene oil will drop to Rs 168.12 against the previous Rs171.65 per litre. Kerosene oil is largely consumed for cooking and heating purposes in far-off areas of the country.

While following the reduction of Rs 2.47 per litre in the rate of light diesel oil, which is used in industries, will go down to Rs 153.34 per litre from the previous Rs155.81 per litre.

Notably, for the second fortnight of February also the government had reduced the prices of High-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4 per litre, petrol by Rs 1 per litre, kerosene by Rs 3.20 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs5.25 per litre.

Currently, the government is charging Rs 60 per litre in petroleum levy each on petrol and high-speed diesel.

