Govt ‘reluctant’ to take new revenue generation measures

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is likely to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to downward revise the tax collection target instead of taking new revenue generation measures in the upcoming talks, which are scheduled to start next week.

Pakistan and the IMF would hold talks for the first review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme in next week. The IMF mission will stay in the country for around two weeks. In the first phase, negotiations will take place on technical aspects, which will be followed by policy-level talks in the second phase.

Officials informed The Nation that the government would request the Fund to downward revise the annual tax collection target for the current fiscal year. The government will ask the visiting delegation that the tax collection is facing shortfall due to reduction in inflation rate and slowdown in growth of manufacturing sector. Pakistan’s inflation has sharply eased to 2.4 percent in January this year, which is lowest in nine years. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector is also slowing down.

The tax collection shortfall of the FBR is widening with the passage of every month. The FBR is facing a shortfall of Rs468 billion in the first seven months. It is expected that shortfall will further increase in February, as the revenue collection figures are yet to be finalised of last month. The government had set ambitious revenue target of Rs12.913 trillion for current fiscal year FY25, which is 40 percent more than the last fiscal year FY24.

The government will brief the Fund that despite massive shortfall in tax collection, the fiscal deficit reduced to 1.2 percent of GDP (Rs.1,537.9 billion) from 2.3 percent of GDP (Rs.2,407.8 billion) last year. Furthermore, the primary surplus improved owing to contained non-markup spending and reached Rs 3,603.7 billion (2.9 percent of GDP) from Rs.1,812.2 billion (1.7 percent of GDP) last year. Non-tax collection grew significantly by 83.0 percent on the back of higher receipts mainly from Dividends, PTA profit, SBP Profit, Natural Gas Development Surcharge and Petroleum levy. While tax collection increased by 25.5 percent.

The IMF team will meet with multiple government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have started talks for climate resilience funds. A four-member delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Islamabad for crucial discussions on climate financing. Pakistan is hopeful to satisfy the Fund on the economic situation of the country. In case of smooth sailing in both technical and review mission, Pakistan would be able to secure $2 to $2.5 billion through release of second instalment of $1 billion and augmenting of EFF through RSF loan facility of $1 to $1.5 billion.