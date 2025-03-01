Haqqania Attack

Saturday, March 01, 2025
March 01, 2025
The death of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Vice-Chancellor of the renowned Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary, in a suicide blast that claimed several other lives, is a stark reminder of Pakistan’s ongoing struggle for peace. It highlights the deep rifts and factional divisions that continue to undermine the country’s stability. Maulana Hamid was the son of the influential cleric Maulana Samiul Haq Haqqani, often referred to as the “Father of the Taliban”, whose religious teachings influenced many militants resisting foreign occupation in Afghanistan. His assassination is a serious setback to the fragile negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan aimed at resolving their longstanding disputes through diplomacy.

Maulana Hamid had led delegations to Afghanistan, using his religious influence to facilitate dialogue between the two nations. While his efforts had mixed results, his ability to bridge the gap between the two sides made him a crucial figure in peace talks. His death raises urgent questions: Who was behind this attack, and what were their motives? Was it an attempt to derail Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue? Was it the work of splintered militant factions seeking revenge? Or was it part of a larger conspiracy? The answers remain unclear, but the impact of the attack is already evident.

On the same day, an explosion in Quetta injured 10 people, including Frontier Corps soldiers on patrol. Elsewhere, security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Pakistan remains caught in the middle of a relentless conflict—facing attacks on its security forces, launching counter-offensives against militant hideouts, and now, suffering strikes against those working to broker peace. This is a brutal and complex battle, and days like these serve as grim reminders of the dangers ahead.

