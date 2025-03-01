HEC Scholarship at NUML

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) recently announced a scholarship programme for underprivileged students studying at universities in Pakistan. However, the distribution of these scholarships appears to be based on favouritism rather than merit, leaving many genuinely deserving students struggling to secure financial aid.

As a student from a less privileged area, I meet the eligibility criteria for the HEC scholarship, as do many others in similar circumstances. However, the lack of transparency in scholarship distribution has led to widespread discontent. Scholarships are being awarded through special quotas rather than on a merit basis. Unfortunately, NUML is one of the institutions misusing the HEC need-based scholarship. At NUML, the scholarship process is plagued by nepotism, with many deserving students left out while favoured applicants secure funding.

When the scholarship was announced, students were encouraged to apply through their respective institutions. However, NUML’s finance faculty has allegedly manipulated the process to benefit selected individuals with personal connections. Many underprivileged students have been left filling out applications in vain, as the scholarship seats were reportedly allocated before the official announcement.

While waiting in long queues to submit my application, I observed that very few genuinely eligible students would receive the scholarship. Instead, most seats were already assigned to those with influential contacts. Students from remote areas struggle to pay their semester fees, while those from elite backgrounds secure scholarships without hassle.

It is imperative for higher authorities to intervene and ensure that scholarships are awarded based on merit and genuine need. The HEC must investigate the process at NUML and other institutions to prevent the unfair distribution of financial aid. Underprivileged students arrive in Islamabad with hopes of receiving scholarships to ease their families’ financial burdens, only to face deep disappointment due to institutional corruption. Is there anyone willing to address this injustice? Is there anyone who will listen to the voices of struggling students?

NUML and other institutions must introduce a fair and transparent scholarship distribution process. Scholarships should be awarded to those who truly deserve them, ensuring that financial aid reaches the right students without bias or favouritism. Only through fair practices can we eliminate the psychological stress and financial hardships faced by students striving for a better future.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.