IHC seeks govt response on Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release petition

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to submit a response to the declaration of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s US lawyer, Clive Smith, regarding her release and repatriation.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the IHC single bench heard the constitutional petition filed by Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate, seeking the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in the United States.

During the proceedings, AAG Munawar Iqbal Duggal, Imran Shafiq Advocate, and amicus curiae Zainab Janjua appeared before the court. Justice Ishaq Khan instructed the AAG to provide a comprehensive response to Clive Smith’s statement and submit documentary evidence supporting the federal government’s efforts for Dr. Siddiqui’s repatriation. The judge remarked, “I cannot imagine that the government would reject the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office.” He further directed the AAG to share a copy of the document being submitted to the government with the court. The case hearing was then deferred until Thursday for further proceedings.

COURT TIMINGS ANNOUNCED

Meanwhile, the IHC issued the court timings of the high court and sessions courts for the month of Ramazan. With the approval of the Acting Chief Justice of IHC, Deputy Registrar Owais-ul-Hasan issued a notification. According to the notification, the courts in the single bench will work from 9:30 am to 11:30 am during the month of Ramazan from Monday to Thursday. There will be a half-hour break after the hearings in the single bench. The courts in the division bench will work from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, while the hearing of cases on Friday will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. According to the notification, there will be no hearing on Saturday. The judges will write their written orders.

The timings of the IHC offices for the month of Ramazan have also been issued, according to which the offices of the High Court will be open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Friday, the offices of the High Court will be open from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. According to the working hours of the District and Sessions Courts, the courts in the Sessions Court will work from 9 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Saturday during the holy month of Ramazan.