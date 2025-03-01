IWMI installs flux tower in Chakwal to enhance agricultural data and climate resilience

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has installed an Eddy Covariance Flux Tower at the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Chakwal. The tower was officially inaugurated during a joint ceremony attended by Ms. Anna Balance, Senior Climate Advisor at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO); Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Global Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems at IWMI; and Ms. Nimra Zaheer, Group Head at the FCDO.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Anna Balance emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technology with on-ground data to drive progress in the agricultural sector. She reiterated FCDO’s commitment to knowledge-sharing initiatives that raise awareness and bring about positive change in Pakistan’s farming communities. She also highlighted the growing collaborations between agricultural institutions and ongoing efforts to enhance the skills of field experts.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez underscored the significance of the flux tower, stating that it would generate accurate and reliable data to support farmers, BARI researchers, irrigation officials, students, and other stakeholders. He noted that the technology would enable farmers to receive timely alerts and customized guidance on crop cultivation, risk management, and protective measures.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, IWMI’s Country Representative and Science Policy Advisor, and Ms. Nimra Zaheer also addressed the gathering.

The event brought together representatives from FCDO and BARI, along with farmers and journalists focused on water and climate change issues.

The data collected by the flux tower will empower farmers with informed decision-making, enhance productivity, and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Pakistan has historically lacked a robust system for water accountability and governance, relying instead on external sources for agricultural, irrigation, and meteorological data. This new initiative marks a step toward greater self-sufficiency in managing water resources effectively.