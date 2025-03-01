Saturday, March 01, 2025
Jos Buttler resigns as England white-ball captain

Staff Reporter
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  England’s Jos Buttler has stepped down as the national white-ball captain following the team’s dismal Champions Trophy campaign, which ended in a shocking group-stage exit. England’s hopes were dashed after a five-wicket loss to Australia in their opening match, followed by an eight-run defeat against debutants Afghanistan in Lahore. Addressing the media on Friday ahead of England’s final match against South Africa, Buttler confirmed his decision to relinquish the captaincy. “It’s the right decision for me and for the team,” Buttler said. “This tournament was crucial for my captaincy, and after two losses and an early exit, I feel I’ve reached the end of the road.”

