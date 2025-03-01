Saturday, March 01, 2025
Judge orders release of 10 inmates imprisoned in petty cases

Staff Reporter
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Additional District & Sessions Judge Rehan Bashir and Senior Civil Judge Criminal Muhammad Jamil visited the central jail, here on Friday and ordered for release of 10 inmates, imprisoned in petty cases. He inspected the jail hospital, kitchen, barracks, cells and checked the quality of food. He also checked the administrative and security arrangements in the jail and expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the jail administration. Superintendent Jail Sajid briefed the judge about the arrangements.

