Kamran Tessori announces plot allotment for dumper accident victims

Sindh Governor announced that families of those who lost their lives in recent dumper accidents will be allotted plots. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the Governor revealed that a daily ballot would be held to allocate plots, with builders handing over property files to the beneficiaries on the same day.

Tessori also outlined initiatives for the upcoming Ramazan, including a special programme named Ittihad-e-Ramazan (Ramazan of Unity) aimed at fostering harmony and solidarity among the people during the holy month.

Addressing the growing concern of drug abuse among youth, Governor Tessori urged parents to closely monitor their children's activities. He highlighted that over 32 types of drugs were now easily accessible in various forms and called for teachers in schools to undergo medical testing. To combat the rising drug menace, he announced the establishment of an anti-narcotics cell at Governor House, emphasizing public awareness and zero tolerance for exploitation or blackmail.

The Governor also shared that he had received death threats, including warnings of assassination similar to the case of Dr Imran Farooq. Despite these threats, Tessori continued his visit to London and expressed his determination to carry on with his duties.

Additionally, he expressed concern over the regulation of private security guards and vowed to write to the provincial home minister to establish a well-defined policy for private security personnel. He urged authorities to ensure justice in the Mustafa Aamir case and hold the perpetrators accountable.