Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi faces severe traffic jams as Ramazan shopping on peak

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi’s roads are facing severe traffic jams as the large number of people rushed to markets for Ramadan 2025 preparations. As per details, the city struggles to cope with severe traffic congestion on major roads and intersections including Natha Khan Flyover, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Liaqatabad Super Market, Lea Market, and Saddar Empress Market. Other areas where commuters face traffic jams include Karsaz to Civic centre, Essa Nagri Lyari Expressway and Dalmia to Jouhar morh. It is worth mentioning here that a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will be held in Peshawar on today, 28th February for the sighting of the moon of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramadan 1446 AH moon on March 1st, 2025. In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first day of Ramadan will be on March 2nd, Sunday. Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossiping and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

Malir Expressways Phase-II from airport to Quaidabad to be completed by March: Wahab

It’s a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and increased devotion to their faith. During this month, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable acts.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1740723426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025