Kate Hudson wants children to be financially independent early in life

NEW YORK - Kate Hudson has recently taught her children the importance of financial independence early in life. In a new interview with Bustle magazine, the Something Borrowed actress revealed that she made sure that her oldest son, 21-year-old Ryder, who is a New York University student, learned to be self-sufficient. “Ryder is like, ‘I got to figure out what my life is going to look like and how I’m going to achieve the things that I want to achieve and how I can live,” said the 45-year-old. Kate believed that parents “should be teaching children those things way earlier on so that when they get to that point, they’re not like, ‘Oh my God, how do I afford my life and not lean on my family?” For the unversed, Kate shares Ryder with former husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 13, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and four-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Elsewhere in the interview, the Bride Wars actress mentioned that she discovered fame and fortune at a very early age. Kate, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, explained that her celebrity parents raised her to be confident in her decisions early on. “I had parents that instilled in me that it was OK to be self-possessed and to believe in myself,” she added.