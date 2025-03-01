KP cabinet reiterates to work for economic transformation, prosperity

ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Friday reiterated its commitment to unanimously work for the economic transformation and prosperity of the province by implementing mega projects in every sphere of life.

This resolve was reiterated during the 26th meeting of the Cabinet, held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in which the one-year performance and achievements of the provincial government were reviewed. The achievements have been compiled in a booklet based on real facts and figures, encompassing 625 accomplishments in 25 key sectors.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, the Advocate General, and Administrative Secretaries.

The Chief Minister appreciated the exemplary performance of the cabinet and departments, stating that all these accomplishments were achieved despite facing enormous challenges. “Our performance speaks louder than words,” he remarked. He emphasized the importance of teamwork to further improve performance and achieve the targets set for the uplift of the province.

It was informed that during the last 25 cabinet meetings held over the past year, a total of 661 decisions were made, out of which 610 had already been implemented, reflecting a 92% success rate. The meeting also reviewed achievements in public finance management, service delivery, infrastructure, public access to services and information, citizen engagement, transparency, social protection and inclusion, economic growth and job creation, education and human capital development, tourism and cultural heritage promotion, and particularly the provision of health facilities to every citizen of the province without any discrimination.

At the outset of the meeting, the cabinet condemned the suicide attack on Darul Uloom Haqania, Akora Khattak, and offered Fatiha for the departed souls and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The cabinet approved special compensation of Rs1 million per person for the legal heirs of 16 deceased individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who lost their lives in a boat incident in Libya. The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval for arranging Iftar meals at shelter homes across the province.

The cabinet approved the establishment of 12 permanent intra-provincial and inter-provincial joint check posts (IJCPs) for anti-smuggling. These check posts will be established in Khyber, Malakand, South Waziristan, Nowshera, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, and Peshawar. Since anti-smuggling is a federal subject under Article 97 of the Constitution, the Federal Board of Revenue/Customs is the leading agency dealing with anti-smuggling measures, while the provincial government provides assistance to the federal government. Therefore, the cabinet approved forwarding a request to the federal government for the arrangement of funds amounting to Rs. 3.11536 billion for this purpose.

The cabinet approved the release of Rs10 million as an annual grant-in-aid for the Hamza Foundation during the current financial year. It was also directed to explore whether such services could be included in the Sehat Card Scheme to relieve such entities from making annual requests.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the cost of the ADP project for six Type-D hospitals in the merged districts through the Health Foundation (AIP) and the operationalization of two additional hospitals by the Health Department itself. The cabinet also approved financial assistance for Hasnain Ahmad, a patient requiring a lung transplant, who is undergoing treatment abroad.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of members for the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Policy Board.

The cabinet approved the 4th Revised PC-I and a 19% increase in the cost of the project “Strengthening of Rehabilitation Services for the Physically Disabled” at the Health Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved the nomination of the Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar for the office of member of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Governing Body for the term 2024-27 on behalf of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved the change of status for the ADP scheme “200062-Establishment of a Small Industrial Estate in Bajaur (AIP)” on the PCFMS portal. The Chief Minister described the project as crucial for the industrial development of the district, which has great potential.

The cabinet approved the inclusion of the scheme “Venai to Gat Road (New Alignment) Swat” in the next financial year’s ADP.

The cabinet approved the renovation of the building for the Senior Citizen Club in Peshawar at a cost of Rs80 million and the transfer of the existing building from the Local Government, Elections & Rural Development Department to the Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment Department.

The cabinet approved amendments to Section (4) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Transport Ordinance, 1961. As per the amendment, public service vehicles and trucks with a route of more than 365km must have two drivers. Officers of the Provincial Transport Authority, Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police, or Highway and Motorway Police, as the case may be, shall impose a fine of up to Rs5,000 but not less than Rs2,000 for violations of this provision. On subsequent violations, the fine may extend to Rs10,000 but not less than Rs5,000.

The cabinet approved forwarding Resolution No 133, adopted by the KP Assembly, to the federal government. The resolution pertains to the Kashmir cause and demands rights for the people of Kashmir as per United Nations resolutions. The Chief Minister emphasized that Kashmiris have great expectations from us, and their cause should be highlighted in the best possible manner.

The cabinet approved a grant-in-aid of Rs1 million for the arrangements of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting in Peshawar for Ramazan Mubarak moon sighting.