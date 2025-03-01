KP CM issues directives for afforestation in urban areas

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday issued special directives for afforestation in urban areas during the current spring season. In this regard, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has formally issued a letter to the Forestry & Environment and Local Government departments containing the Chief Minister’s orders.

The letter emphasizes that the afforestation process in urban and peri-urban areas should consider ecological balance, as well as environmental, aesthetic, economic, and sociological aspects.

The letter instructs that trees and plants should be selected based on the local climate and weather conditions of urban and suburban areas. The chosen trees should require minimal maintenance and be beneficial for biodiversity and environmental stability.

Furthermore, considering the limited space in urban areas and the challenge of environmental pollution, the need to plant relatively larger trees instead of smaller plants has been emphasized. Special attention has also been given to planting fruit-bearing trees alongside common trees in urban areas.

Additionally, the letter directs that afforestation efforts should be maximized along roadsides, canals, public parks, gardens, and intersections. In densely populated areas, the implementation of Miyawaki plantation techniques and vertical forests has been mandated.

The letter further instructs the Departments of Forestry and Local Government to establish close coordination with other relevant departments to ensure the effective and long-lasting implementation of the urban afforestation campaign. Energy conservation, reduction of urban temperatures and carbon effects, and prevention of soil erosion should also be considered during the afforestation process. It has been explicitly stated that all afforestation activities in urban areas must align with the Urban Forest Policy.

Moreover, the Local Government Department has been instructed to ensure the utilization of all government land and open spaces for tree plantation. Municipal authorities have been directed to enforce afforestation conditions for new and ongoing development projects.

Furthermore, the concerned authorities have been asked to establish an effective monitoring system to ensure proper implementation of the Chief Minister’s directives.

A detailed report on the progress of the urban plantation campaign, tree maintenance, and related matters should be submitted.

The letter emphasizes that both concerned departments must integrate the Chief Minister’s directives into their plantation strategies and ensure their implementation.