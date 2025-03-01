KP govt committed to address challenges faced by journalists: Saif

Swabi - Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the Swabi Press Club (SPC) on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary Muhammad Hayat Shah, Director General Salim Khan, as well as the newly elected cabinet members of the SPC.

The newly sworn-in SPC cabinet members for the current year include: Jalil Ahmad Khan, President; Muhammad Ayub, Vice President; Muqaddam Khan, General Secretary; Muhammad Adil, Deputy General Secretary; Arif Shah, Joint Secretary; and Muhammad Iqbal, Finance Secretary. Shaukat Ali Anjum, Senior Vice President, was unable to attend due to illness.

In his address, Barrister Saif underscored the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges faced by journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured the attendees that the government is dedicated to providing the necessary resources and facilities to enable journalists to perform their duties with dignity and professionalism.

Barrister Saif reiterated that the government is fully cognizant of the issues confronting journalists and press clubs across the province and is taking pragmatic steps to resolve these concerns, thereby strengthening both the journalistic community and democratic institutions. He also reminded journalists of their pivotal role in society, urging them to highlight public issues responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

He emphasized the importance of fact-based reporting in fostering social cohesion and countering misinformation and divisive narratives. He called on journalists to align their work with the public’s expectations and to serve as a bridge between the government and the people.

Furthermore, Barrister Saif assured the SPC cabinet that the government would take necessary steps to establish a media colony for journalists in District Swabi and allocate dedicated office space for the Swabi Press Club. He also assured the SPC cabinet that they would soon receive a grant.

Earlier in the ceremony, the SPC President and General Secretary apprised Barrister Saif of the challenges they face, particularly in securing a permanent press club building and obtaining government grants. In recognition of his support and commitment to the journalistic community, the SPC President and General Secretary presented Barrister Saif with an honorary shield during the ceremony.