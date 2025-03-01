Lahore Book Fair

Recently, a grand and historic five-day was organised at the Business Centre Expo in Lahore, which was undoubtedly a commendable initiative. Chairman PEMRA, Muhammad Saleem Baig, inaugurated the event, which featured more than 240 book stalls. Books from over 100 national and two international publishers adorned the fair, drawing a large number of students, citizens, and book lovers. The fair showcased a wide variety of books, including Islamic literature, novels, fiction, biographies, history, Urdu and English literature, poetry, prose, science, law, philosophy, medicine, and other specialised subjects. Such book fairs should be made a mandatory practice in educational institutions.

I had the opportunity to attend the fair on 8th February. Upon reaching the Expo Centre, I saw a vast parking lot filled with vehicles. It was heartening to see people not only from Lahore but also from other cities attending the event. School buses were also present, indicating a strong participation from students. Upon entering Hall No. 1, I was impressed by the presence of almost all the major publishers under one roof, attracting people from all walks of life. A large number of women and children were also in attendance. The organisers had thoughtfully designed the fair with an appealing blue and white theme, adding to its aesthetic charm. Various activities were arranged for children, making it an engaging experience.

Book fairs play a crucial role in bridging the gap between people and books, fostering a culture of reading. Good books have a profound impact on life, nurturing thoughtfulness and emotional depth. Literature softens human temperament and positively influences the mind. Reading cultivates strong, positive thinking, which is particularly important in today’s world, where psychological issues are on the rise. Psychologists increasingly recommend reading to children to steer them away from unproductive distractions. Books serve as companions in solitude, offering solace during times of distress and uncertainty.

The decline of book reading is a significant cultural tragedy, as the habit of reading is a hallmark of civilisation. A nation that fails to produce, publish, and promote quality literature risks intellectual stagnation and remains dependent on foreign influences.

Books are not only a valuable source of knowledge and entertainment but also play a crucial role in the development and reform of society. Despite advancements in technology, a large number of people worldwide continue to cherish reading. To sustain this passion, many institutions actively publish diverse books, aiming to educate the public and contribute to social progress.

MUHAMMAD IMRANUL HAQ,

Lahore.