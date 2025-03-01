Lahore Region Blues clinch National U-17 Championship trophy

LAHORE - Lahore Region Blues secured the National U-17 Championship title in emphatic fashion, defeating Karachi Region Whites by five wickets in a one-sided final.

Batting first, Karachi Region Whites struggled to post 135 runs before being bowled out in 37.2 overs. Hassan led the scoring with 33 runs, while Aun Abbas contributed 27 runs.

Lahore Region Blues’ bowling attack was relentless, with Taj Muhammad and Ibtisam Azhar picking up three wickets each, while Arham Danish and Ali Usman Khan claimed two wickets apiece.

In response, Lahore Region Blues chased the target in 26.1 overs, losing only five wickets along the way. Khawaja Hamid anchored the chase with a well-played 40 runs, while Naqeeb Ullah (31) and Shafiullah (29) provided valuable contributions. Asad Umer claimed three wickets for Karachi.

For his outstanding bowling performance, Taj Muhammad was named player of the match, while Ibtisam Azhar emerged as the tournament’s best bowlerwith 20 wickets.

Following the match, Azhar Ali, National Selector and Head of Youth Development at the Pakistan Cricket Board, presented the championship trophy to the victorious Lahore Region Blues captain.

LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire team, including Manager Syed Abdul Rasheed, Coach Kashif Siddique, the LRCA Executive Committee, General Body, and club organizers.

He praised the team’s remarkable performance throughout the tournament and hailed this victory as a historic milestone for Lahore cricket.