Saturday, March 01, 2025
Lahore Region Blues lift National U-15 C’ship trophy

Lahore Region Blues lift National U-15 C'ship trophy
Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2025
LAHORE  - Lahore Region Blues lifted the National U-15 Championship title with an eight-wicket victory over Rawalpindi Region in the final.

Batting first, Rawalpindi Region posted 153/7 in 25 overs, with Azan Ahmed leading the charge with a brilliant 84-run knock. However, Lahore’s bowlers kept the opposition in check, with M Ihsan taking two wickets, while Faizan Rasool, Yaqoob Khan, and Muzammil Khan chipped in with one wicket each.

In response, Lahore Region Blues chased the target in just 22.3 overs, losing only two wickets along the way. Mahad Ali stole the show with an unbeaten 86-run masterpiece, guiding his team to a dominant victory. Azan Ali (28) and Yaqoob Khan (24) provided solid support in the run chase.

Mahad Ali was named player of the match and best batter of the tournament, finishing the event with a staggering 555 runs. M Ihsan of Lahore Region Blues was crowned best bowler of the tournament with 20 wickets, while Ali Raza Saif completed Lahore’s clean sweep of individual awards by winning best wicketkeeper (11 dismissals).

Our Staff Reporter

