Saturday, March 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Let’s Plant Trees

March 01, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

February is the ideal time for planting trees, a selfless act that benefits all. Trees are essential for our well-being, providing oxygen, fruits, wood, protection, and economic advantages.

They also enhance our surroundings with vibrant flowers and fill the air with sweet fragrances. Their shade offers relief, especially during scorching summers, allowing us to escape the heat and find solace.

Unfortunately, many individuals, including government entities, are cutting down trees and converting these areas into private properties, disregarding the long-term consequences of deforestation.

I urge everyone to recognise the importance of trees and take collective action to plant and protect them. By doing so, we can ensure a healthier environment and a brighter future.

MANSOOR ASLAM,

Khuzdar.

Malir Expressways Phase-II from airport to Quaidabad to be completed by March: Wahab

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1740723426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025