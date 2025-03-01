Let’s Plant Trees

February is the ideal time for planting trees, a selfless act that benefits all. Trees are essential for our well-being, providing oxygen, fruits, wood, protection, and economic advantages.

They also enhance our surroundings with vibrant flowers and fill the air with sweet fragrances. Their shade offers relief, especially during scorching summers, allowing us to escape the heat and find solace.

Unfortunately, many individuals, including government entities, are cutting down trees and converting these areas into private properties, disregarding the long-term consequences of deforestation.

I urge everyone to recognise the importance of trees and take collective action to plant and protect them. By doing so, we can ensure a healthier environment and a brighter future.

MANSOOR ASLAM,

Khuzdar.