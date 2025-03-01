Saturday, March 01, 2025
Maulana Hamidul Haq laid to rest amid tight security in Nowshera

Web Desk
4:02 PM | March 01, 2025
Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, head of Darul Uloom Haqqania, was laid to rest at his seminary in Nowshera on Saturday under strict security measures. His funeral prayer, led by his son Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, was attended by thousands, including his followers and political figures.

The Afghan consul general was also present.

Maulana Hamidul Haq was buried next to his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, widely known as the ‘Father of the Taliban.’ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed visited the site to oversee security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered an FIR regarding the suicide blast that claimed Maulana Hamidul Haq’s life during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania. The complaint was filed by his son, who also sustained injuries in the attack.

The suicide bombing, which targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader inside the seminary, resulted in the deaths of seven others and left a dozen injured.

 Police confirmed that the attacker detonated explosives during the congregation, fatally injuring Maulana Hamid, who succumbed to his wounds en route to the hospital.

